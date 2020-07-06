UIC Athletics return to campus PSA

As student-athletes and coaches begin to return to campus this month, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recently released a short video containing helpful tips to promote health and safety across UIC. The video features Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz, Head Team Physician Dr. Mark Hutchinson, Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Ulf Bronas, basketball coaches Tasha Pointer and Luke Yaklich and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee leaders Kayla Pociejewski, Nick Lopez and Prevail Bonga.