UIC Athletics to host blood drive at Pavilion

Did you know that one blood donation could save three lives? How many lives can UIC save in one day?

UIC Athletics will host a blood drive Sept. 19 in collaboration with LifeSource.

The event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the UIC Pavilion. Bring a photo ID.

Participants will receive free food vouchers, T-shirts and more. Donors can also meet WGCI’s Leon Rogers, KISS FM’s Rufio, Sa’Rayah from NBC’s “The Voice,” and more.

Schedule donation appointments online and search by group code 375G, or call 877-543-3768.

To join the bone marrow registry, call 847-260-2713 or email mwilliams@itxm.org