UIC AWS Campus Invent Conference on 9/15

Technology Solutions is hosting a one day in-person conference with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on September 15, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM in Student Center East. We are expanding cloud computing service, and AWS engineers will be available to answer your questions! This event is open to UIC IT staff.

We have three tracks: Application Developer, Infrastructure Engineer, and Researcher. In the morning, AWS engineers will host breakout sessions.

In the afternoon, hands-on labs will be provided by AWS. Attendance is extremely limited, so please register early! You will need to bring your own laptop to participate in the hands-on labs. Loaner laptops will NOT be available at the event.

Please fill out our survey by Sept. 10 if you’d like to attend: https://uic.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5bu0H02wkGw6QMm

Space is limited and registration does not guarantee attendance. You will receive a verification notice via email prior to the conference date.

If you have any questions or need additional support, please visit the UIC Help Center at go.uic.edu/ask-an-IT-question.