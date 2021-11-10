UIC basketball home opener, tailgate

UIC Athletics is thrilled to welcome fans back to Credit Union 1 Arena this season as campus our comes alive during Homecoming Week. Your Flames men’s basketball program opens the home portion of its schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and the Flames want you in the stands that night cheering on the team.

UIC Athletics invites all current faculty and staff to redeem up to two complimentary tickets to watch the Flames face the Trinity Christian Trolls at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, you are invited to the free tailgate in Parking Lot 1B across from Credit Union 1 Arena. There will be outdoor festivities for UIC students, faculty, staff and alumni, including food, drinks, music and more.

For more information, please contact:

UIC Athletics

athleticsticketing@uic.edu

yopchick@uic.edu