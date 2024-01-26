The UIC Black History Month 2024 Student Planning Committee welcomes students, faculty and staff to celebrate the achievements of Africans and African Americans and recognize the central role of Black people in U.S. history.

This year’s UIC Black History Month theme, Black Stardom, will be commemorated from Feb. 1-29 and celebrated through free conversations and events. A complete schedule of events is available online.

Friday, Feb. 2 – Black Stardom: Kick-Off Mixer: Meet Black students, Black organizations and departments and Black faculty and staff. The mixer will feature food, music and a chance to win fun prizes. 5-8 p.m.; registration required.

Friday, Feb. 16 – Black Stardom Showcase: The stage will serve as a canvas for dancers, singers, musicians and storytellers, each adding to a rich tapestry of creation that symbolizes the strength, beauty and diversity of the Black experience. The evening will consist of breathtaking performances and engaging visual art. 5-7 p.m.; registration required.

Monday, Feb. 19 – Lovers and Friends: A Y2K Dance Party infused with timeless soulful beats inspired by the Lovers and Friends music festival. The event will have a Y2K karaoke lounge, dance floor and Y2K-inspired themes. 5-7 p.m.; registration required.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – BHM Student Organization Expo: Student organizations that are part of the Black History Month Student Planning Committee will have the opportunity to fundraise and promote their organizations. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required.

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Black Excellence Ball: A celebration of Black excellence at UIC and an opportunity enjoy some soul food, music and entertainment and to showcase the Black experience on the UIC campus. This year’s ball will include live performance and an award presentation. Dress to impress. 6-9 p.m.; registration required.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – UIC men’s basketball vs. Drake, Black History Month Celebration: A celebration of Black History Month and Senior Night will culminate with a Black History Month shirt given to the first 500 students. The game will begin at 7 p.m. at the Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave. Students are free, but registration is required.