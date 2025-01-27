Black History Month events at UIC

UIC celebrates the resilience, legacy and central role of Black people in U.S. history during Black History Month, Feb. 1-28.

This year’s UIC Black History Month theme, On My Black Job — Labor, Love and Liberation, aligns with the national Black History Month theme of African Americans and Labor.

A complete schedule of events is available online.

Thursday, Feb. 6 — Ask the Experts Panel: Four panelists share their business insights and advice for UIC students, with a focus on business initiatives and networking. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6 — “Whose Streets?” Film screening and discussion with director Sabaah Folayan at Chicago Justice Gallery. 6-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 — Pitch Workshop: Dive deeper into the business world with workshops led by industry experts. Learn tools to take your business idea to the next level, including guidance for participants in the Feb. 20 Pitch Competition. 5-6:20 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13 — “Residue” and “Arkee”: Double feature film screening at Chicago Justice Gallery. 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 — One Million Experiments: Film screening, performance and conversation with filmmakers Damon Williams and Daniel Kisslinger about the new liberatory possibilities already in the making all around us. 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20 — Pitch Competition: Student entrepreneurs showcase their innovative business ideas. Participants can win funding for their ventures. Food is provided. 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20 — “The Kinloch Doc” and “Ferguson Rises”: Double feature film screening at Chicago Justice Gallery. 6-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — Marketplace: Experience the vibrancy of Black-owned businesses. Discover student-run enterprises and enjoy pizza, live music and raffles. Noon-4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — “Beneath the Surface”: Film screening and discussion at Chicago Justice Gallery. 6-8 p.m.