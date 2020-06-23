UIC Bookstores support the campus through change

While the UIC bookstores remain closed to the public at this time, we are still processing online web orders, working with faculty, ordering course materials, supplies, technology and new apparel merchandise for the upcoming semesters.

Our staff continues to work in the store taking phone calls, ordering books, and moving ahead for the Fall semester. From an instructor perspective, you should not see any difference in this process from previous semesters. We are also working on converting and offering as many titles as possible to a digital format. This saves students money, as well as grants them easy, quick access to their course materials.

In response to the latest COVID 19 guidelines, we are now offering a contactless curbside order pickup and shipping for customers. Summer school books are currently available as well as a broad range of products on our website: uicbookstore.org

We are currently putting steps in place to re-open to the public in early August. Our plan focuses health and safety and we are confident that we will be ready to serve our customers in our stores. We will continue to encourage online shopping to minimize the amount of time spent in the store. Students should watch for notification of alternative order pickup locations as well as extended curbside pickup hours as we begin the semester.

Our recommendation to faculty is to continue submitting your course materials orders to the bookstore as you have always done. We will work diligently to get those books into the store for fall and will provide access to digital content when available.

Please see our latest information regarding our Direct Access Program, a platform that provides interactive, adaptive and affordable digital course materials for UIC students.

Additionally here is a link for a collaborative webinar with the UIC Blackboard team to demonstrate the new features in Blackboard for digital course materials. (Past webinar- Adopting Digital Textbooks to Blackboard Courses – 5/20)

Our Tech Center staff is also available to work with you on your personal or department technology needs.

Don’t forget to represent UIC on all of your video calls by wearing new apparel styles currently available on our website.

The UIC Bookstores are proud to be the official bookstores for the UIC community. Because we are owned and operated by The University of Illinois at Chicago, your dollars stay on campus to further the work of our nationally recognized institution. During these unprecedented times, we are here to support faculty and students in any way we can. Do not hesitate to call or email us.

UIC Bookstore – 312 413-5500

UIC Medical Bookstore – 312 413-5550

Email: uicbkst@uic.edu