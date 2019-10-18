UIC Bucket List
- Join a club. Any club. If you can’t find a club that meets your interests, then create one. For more information, visit connect.uic.edu
- Go ice-skating at Millennium Park.
- Have a picnic at Harrison Field.
- Step out on the Willis Tower’s Skydeck ledge.
- See a play at the UIC Theatre.
- See a play at one of the dozens of professional theaters in Chicago.
- Find your Chinese zodiac statue in Chinatown before eating dim sum.
- Find your perfect study spot at the UIC Library.
- Take a Chicago River water taxi.
- Take an architecture boat tour.
- Learn the UIC Fight Song!
- Eat at a Chicago food truck.
- See a Cubs game.
- See a White Sox game. Compare the two ballparks.
- Listen to UIC Radio online or by downloading the app.
- Attend a neighborhood festival.
- See a movie with friends. Buy discounted movie tickets from the UIC Bookstore.
- There’s a lot of pizza in this town — eat some, especially deep dish (try Giordano’s or Lou Malnati’s).
- Pull an all-nighter at the UIC Library.
- Watch the Chicago River turn green, and then stick around for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
- Show some pride with UIC gear from the bookstore.
- Ride the 196-foot high Ferris Wheel at Navy Pier.
- Go to at least one event for each UIC sports team.
- See your reflection in The Bean, the 110-ton “Cloud Gate” sculpture at Millennium Park.
- Learn about Jane Addams, the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, at the Hull-House Museum.
- Spot the CTA’s Holiday Train. Bonus points if you ride it.
- Take a picture with Sparky D. Dragon.
- Play sand volleyball at North Avenue or Oak Street beach.
- Go to LOL@UIC.
- Walk/run/rollerblade/bike on the Lake Shore path.
- Get your résumé reviewed at Career Services.
- Eat too much at Taste of Chicago. Eat, walk it off, enjoy shows/events, repeat.
- Check out the Art Fest exhibit in Ward Gallery.
- Support a charity by running/walking a 5K.
- Find out about Fraternity and Sorority Life and decide if it’s for you.
- Go to Greektown and get a gyro or baklava.
- Sample a variety of cultural food offered at Taste of UIC.
- Apply for an internship or job.
- Visit some of the many museums in Chicago. Check out FREE days online or pick up free passes at a Chicago Public Library.
- Visit one of the cities newest Chicago Public Library buildings right on Taylor Street.
- Eat lunch at the top of the BSB building (beautiful view at sunset when looking downtown).
- Celebrate a national title with one of Chicago’s sports teams.
- Go to Spark in the Park!
- Check out the gray seals above and under water at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
- Attend a lecture, concert or cultural event on campus that’s not required for class.
- Carve a pumpkin a week before Halloween.
- Take a class that is way out of your wheelhouse — lean into it.
- Utilize UIC Night Ride and the UIC shuttle during the daytime.
- Take part in the Polar Plunge — or be more reasonable and just watch.
- Break a sweat in a free group fitness class offered by Campus Recreation.
- Reach out and make new friends you did not know in high school.
- Challenge friends to bowling or billiards at The Alley in SCE.
- Make the Dean’s List.
- Take the bus, ride the train, walk, ride a Divvy and explore Chicago’s many neighborhoods.
- Get a sandwich from Fontano’s and/or Carm’s in Little Italy, just west of the Daley Library.
- Participate in one of the many Flames Homecoming events, such as Hustle-Up UH, a run up the University Hall staircase.
- Make your voice heard, VOTE!
- Tell your favorite professor, “Thank you.”
- Support your friends and fellow classmates if they are having a hard time.
- Say “Hi” to students and parents on a campus tour.
- Join an intramural or club sports team.
- Eat Italian ice.
- Try your hand at research.
- Visit the Commuter Resource Center, accessed by walking through the Wellness Center in SCE.
- Grab some friends and go to Doggypalooza.
- Go for a swim in the pool at the Student Recreation Facility.
- Visit a faculty member during their office hours.
- Complete the UIC Impact e-portfolio. For more information, visit impact.uic.edu
- Meet with your advisor and declare a major.
- Be a shoulder to cry on. Cry on another’s shoulder.
- Eat a Chicago style hot dog and an Italian beef sandwich — recommend not at the same time.
- Attend Involvement Fair at the beginning of the school year. Bonus points if you visit all the informational tables.
- Ride the Tilt at the top of the John Hancock.
- Vote for your student leaders in the Undergraduate Student Government election.
- Make snow angels on campus during winter.
- Find your favorite coffee/tea shop and frequent it.
- Meet with a UIC graduate for an informational interview. Thank them in a note after the meeting.
- Go into Lake Michigan deeper than your ankles.
- Visit your alumni association.
- Sign up for a leadership program such as IGNITE. Find out how you can become a mentor.
- Shake hands with the Chancellor.
- Ask for references.
- Get your résumé in “hire me” shape.
- Climb the rock wall at SRF.
- Go to career fairs — as many as you can.
- Introduce yourself to someone sitting alone. Who knows? That person could be your new BFF.
- Thank your support network for always being there.
- GRADUATE
- Celebrate your tremendous accomplishment.
