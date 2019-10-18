UIC Bucket List

Share your adventures and make suggestions to add to the list on social media using #UICBUCKETLIST

Join a club. Any club. If you can’t find a club that meets your interests, then create one. For more information, visit connect.uic.edu Go ice-skating at Millennium Park. Have a picnic at Harrison Field. Step out on the Willis Tower’s Skydeck ledge. See a play at the UIC Theatre. See a play at one of the dozens of professional theaters in Chicago. Find your Chinese zodiac statue in Chinatown before eating dim sum. Find your perfect study spot at the UIC Library. Take a Chicago River water taxi. Take an architecture boat tour. Learn the UIC Fight Song! Eat at a Chicago food truck. See a Cubs game. See a White Sox game. Compare the two ballparks. Listen to UIC Radio online or by downloading the app. Attend a neighborhood festival. See a movie with friends. Buy discounted movie tickets from the UIC Bookstore. There’s a lot of pizza in this town — eat some, especially deep dish (try Giordano’s or Lou Malnati’s). Pull an all-nighter at the UIC Library. Watch the Chicago River turn green, and then stick around for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Show some pride with UIC gear from the bookstore. Ride the 196-foot high Ferris Wheel at Navy Pier. Go to at least one event for each UIC sports team. See your reflection in The Bean, the 110-ton “Cloud Gate” sculpture at Millennium Park. Learn about Jane Addams, the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, at the Hull-House Museum. Spot the CTA’s Holiday Train. Bonus points if you ride it. Take a picture with Sparky D. Dragon. Play sand volleyball at North Avenue or Oak Street beach. Go to LOL@UIC. Walk/run/rollerblade/bike on the Lake Shore path. Get your résumé reviewed at Career Services. Eat too much at Taste of Chicago. Eat, walk it off, enjoy shows/events, repeat. Check out the Art Fest exhibit in Ward Gallery. Support a charity by running/walking a 5K. Find out about Fraternity and Sorority Life and decide if it’s for you. Go to Greektown and get a gyro or baklava. Sample a variety of cultural food offered at Taste of UIC. Apply for an internship or job. Visit some of the many museums in Chicago. Check out FREE days online or pick up free passes at a Chicago Public Library. Visit one of the cities newest Chicago Public Library buildings right on Taylor Street. Eat lunch at the top of the BSB building (beautiful view at sunset when looking downtown). Celebrate a national title with one of Chicago’s sports teams. Go to Spark in the Park! Check out the gray seals above and under water at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Attend a lecture, concert or cultural event on campus that’s not required for class. Carve a pumpkin a week before Halloween. Take a class that is way out of your wheelhouse — lean into it. Utilize UIC Night Ride and the UIC shuttle during the daytime. Take part in the Polar Plunge — or be more reasonable and just watch. Break a sweat in a free group fitness class offered by Campus Recreation. Reach out and make new friends you did not know in high school. Challenge friends to bowling or billiards at The Alley in SCE. Make the Dean’s List. Take the bus, ride the train, walk, ride a Divvy and explore Chicago’s many neighborhoods. Get a sandwich from Fontano’s and/or Carm’s in Little Italy, just west of the Daley Library. Participate in one of the many Flames Homecoming events, such as Hustle-Up UH, a run up the University Hall staircase. Make your voice heard, VOTE! Tell your favorite professor, “Thank you.” Support your friends and fellow classmates if they are having a hard time. Say “Hi” to students and parents on a campus tour. Join an intramural or club sports team. Eat Italian ice. Try your hand at research. Visit the Commuter Resource Center, accessed by walking through the Wellness Center in SCE. Grab some friends and go to Doggypalooza. Go for a swim in the pool at the Student Recreation Facility. Visit a faculty member during their office hours. Complete the UIC Impact e-portfolio. For more information, visit impact.uic.edu Meet with your advisor and declare a major. Be a shoulder to cry on. Cry on another’s shoulder. Eat a Chicago style hot dog and an Italian beef sandwich — recommend not at the same time. Attend Involvement Fair at the beginning of the school year. Bonus points if you visit all the informational tables. Ride the Tilt at the top of the John Hancock. Vote for your student leaders in the Undergraduate Student Government election. Make snow angels on campus during winter. Find your favorite coffee/tea shop and frequent it. Meet with a UIC graduate for an informational interview. Thank them in a note after the meeting. Go into Lake Michigan deeper than your ankles. Visit your alumni association. Sign up for a leadership program such as IGNITE. Find out how you can become a mentor. Shake hands with the Chancellor. Ask for references. Get your résumé in “hire me” shape. Climb the rock wall at SRF. Go to career fairs — as many as you can. Introduce yourself to someone sitting alone. Who knows? That person could be your new BFF. Thank your support network for always being there. GRADUATE Celebrate your tremendous accomplishment.