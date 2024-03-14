UIC Business, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce collaborate on trends survey

March 14, 2024

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration to launch a survey to uncover crucial trends among the Chicago area’s small business community. The 2024 State of Chicago Small Business Outlook will provide a thorough, forward-looking source of information regarding the future of a crucial sector of our economy. Owners and operators of Chicagoland small businesses are invited to participate and will receive a chance to win a pair of Southwest Airlines roundtrip airline vouchers as well as a copy of the final report.

Learn more about the survey.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uictoday@uic.edu

Categories

Campus