UIC Business, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce collaborate on trends survey

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration to launch a survey to uncover crucial trends among the Chicago area’s small business community. The 2024 State of Chicago Small Business Outlook will provide a thorough, forward-looking source of information regarding the future of a crucial sector of our economy. Owners and operators of Chicagoland small businesses are invited to participate and will receive a chance to win a pair of Southwest Airlines roundtrip airline vouchers as well as a copy of the final report.