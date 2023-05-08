UIC Business launches Full Circle Scholarship Program
The UIC College of Business Administration has established the Full Circle Scholarship Program, which is designed to support undergraduate students before, during and after their UIC Business journey.
The fund is composed of three groups: the UIC Full Circle Scholarship Recruitment Fund, UIC Full Circle Scholarship Retention Fund and the Get to Graduation Fund.
The goal of each group is to assist underrepresented students in their educational pursuits and making in connections with business leaders around Chicago. These scholarships are made possible by a generous contribution from alumna Carol Josefowicz, BS Management ’77, and her husband, Greg Josefowicz.
The significance of the naming of the Full Circle Scholarship Program dates to 1965, when UIC was known as the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle.
Depending on the award that is applied for, preference will be given to students who intend to join, or are a current member of, the Association of Latino Professionals For America or Black Students in Business.
“Marian Wright Edelman once said, ‘Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.’ Over the years, Greg and I have been strong advocates for student achievement at all levels and have both received support from others,” Carol Josefowicz said. “UIC, located in the vibrant city of Chicago and recognized as a global business hub, has provided us an opportunity to continue our educational pursuits. Hopefully our gift, and others like it, will lessen the burden and pressure that many students feel. UIC Business can help students follow their dreams and expand their minds as part of their own life journey.”
“The true Full Circle nature that this program can provide to students will allow us to recruit the top talent in the country, retain and reward them for academic success, and then help them overcome any unforeseen financial hurdles that might arise during their senior year.”
The initial scholarships will be awarded during the fall 2023 semester.
To learn more about the fund, and to make a gift, please visit the UIC Business Full Circle Scholarship Fund webpage.
