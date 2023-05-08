UIC Business launches Full Circle Scholarship Program

The UIC College of Business Administration has established the Full Circle Scholarship Program, which is designed to support undergraduate students before, during and after their UIC Business journey.

The fund is composed of three groups: the UIC Full Circle Scholarship Recruitment Fund, UIC Full Circle Scholarship Retention Fund and the Get to Graduation Fund.

The goal of each group is to assist underrepresented students in their educational pursuits and making in connections with business leaders around Chicago. These scholarships are made possible by a generous contribution from alumna Carol Josefowicz, BS Management ’77, and her husband, Greg Josefowicz.

The significance of the naming of the Full Circle Scholarship Program dates to 1965, when UIC was known as the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle.