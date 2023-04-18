UIC Business Liautaud Graduate School Open House, Saturday, April 22

Join us at our UIC Business Liautaud Graduate School Open House and hear first-hand from our faculty, students and alumni about the graduate business school experience! You will learn about our seven business master’s degree programs and admissions criteria, network with campus representatives, as well as see our classrooms through a self-guided tour of campus.

Check-in and refreshments: 9:30-10 a.m.

Graduate business overview: 10 a.m.-noon

Admissions presentation and panel discussion with faculty, current students and alumni.

Optional self-guided tour and networking: noon-12:30 p.m.

RSVP

Location

Douglass Hall Lobby

Address

705 S. Morgan St., Chicago, IL 60607

For more information, please contact:

Sherren Lewis

slewis24@uic.edu

gradbusiness@uic.edu