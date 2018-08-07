UIC Campus Film Office spotlights ‘Chicago’s Most Film Friendly Campus’

WHO/WHAT:

To celebrate the rebranding of the UIC Campus Film Office, a gathering of local and state film-industry officials and campus liaisons will take place at the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

WHEN:

Thursday, Aug. 9

Reception, 6 p.m.

Program, 7–8 p.m.

WHERE:

Student Center East

750 S. Halsted St.

Cardinal Room, 2nd Floor

DETAILS:

After three decades of appearing as a location spot for scores of major motion pictures, television shows and commercials, UIC is hosting a reception to formalize its campus-filming program as a one-stop shop for Chicago’s growing film industry.

“UIC has been a go-to location for many TV programs and films over the years,” said Theresa E. Mintle, interim vice chancellor for the Office of Public and Government Affairs. “We are formalizing our program and relationship with the Chicago Film Office, the Illinois Film Office, as well as industry representatives here in Chicago, to bring value and exposure to the richness of the UIC campus.”

The film office plans to highlight newly developed videos featuring campus sites designed to help location scouts and production companies become better acquainted with UIC. It is one of the ways that UIC has become “Chicago’s Most Film Friendly Campus.”

In addition, UIC has updated its program to tap into the industry’s need for unique location possibilities, said Miguel Alba, director of the UIC Campus Film Office.

“We are showcasing that it’s easy to film here,” Alba said. “We are centrally located and we offer services to make it as easy as possible for production companies, from the initial location scouting all the way to final billing and everything they might need in between.”

The UIC Campus Film Office, Facilities Management and UIC Police work together regularly to make sure filming activities do not disrupt day-to-day business operations, the student experience or classes that are in session.