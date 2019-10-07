UIC career fairs offer opportunities for students, alumni

The UIC Office of Career Services will host four upcoming career fairs to help students and alumni find opportunities post-graduation.

Upcoming fairs, which will take place in the Illinois Room of Student Center East, include:

• Graduate & Professional School Fair: 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, featuring representatives from institutions across the world

• Diversity Career Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17, open to all UIC students and alumni looking for internships, as well as part-time and full-time positions

• America’s Urban Campus Science Career Fair and Symposium: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29, for all students from Chicago colleges and universities majoring in life, physical and social sciences

• Government Job Fair: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 15, including representatives from local, state and federal government and police agencies

Jaime Velasquez, associate director for employer relations in UIC Career Services, provided some tips for students preparing for the fairs.

“Students should bring a well-written résumé, a good professional outfit for first impressions and make sure to do research on the employers before stepping foot into the career fair,” he said. “When a student does their research before entering a career fair, they display their eagerness to work and willingness to do their homework to make a better connection with their possible future employers.”

Career fairs help students get an up-close-and-personal opportunity with potential employers, Velasquez said.

“Career fairs put a personality to an application for employers,” he said.

There are multiple resources that UIC Career Services provides in addition to their career fairs, such as appointments where students can meet with career advisors, workshops throughout the year on topics such as writing cover letters, and more. For more information, visit careerservices.uic.edu

“Students should take their time with researching employers, be extra early for the career fairs, and know there are over 100 employers coming to the Diversity Career Fair who are eager to hire UIC students,” Velasquez said.