UIC celebrates Black History Month

The UIC Black History Month 2020 Student Planning Committee welcomes students, faculty, and staff to partake in this year’s recognition of Black History Month.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history. In recognition, several campus events have been scheduled at UIC.

“Black Renaissance: The Revival” is the theme of Black History Month 2020 observances at UIC. UIC BHM 2020 will focus on the re-emergence of blacks at the center of U.S. art, culture, politics and thought.

Many Black History Month staples will return this year such as Black Student Union’s Heritage Ball, to be held on Saturday, February 22 at 8 pm in the Illinois Room of Student Center East, and Showstoppers, the annual showcase of black talent at UIC to be held on Thursday, February 20 at 6 PM in the Illinois Room of Student Center East.

The month of celebration will end with a new program — The Revival Awards — a collaboration between the BHM Student Planning Committee and the UIC’s Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of Blacks. The Revival Awards will serve as the keynote event for the month and will offer current students an opportunity to meet black alumni, faculty, and staff whose interests match their own. The Revival Awards will be held, Thursday, February 27 at 6 pm in the Illinois Room.

For a list of events and more information, visit go.uic.edu/BHM