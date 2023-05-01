UIC celebrates commencement, May 3-6

May 1, 2023

Accomplished alumni, philanthropists and government officials are just a few of the guests who will visit the University of Illinois Chicago to address families and graduates at commencement ceremonies May 3-6.

More than 6,100 degrees will be awarded to eligible undergraduate, graduate and professional students at Chicago’s largest public university. All ceremonies will take place at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave., and Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Read about the journeys four students took to their UIC graduation.

Inspiring Grads Spring 2023. Michael Oliveros, Kate Rahbari, Abigail Suleman and Michael Oliveros.

Wednesday, May 3

Honors College, 7 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Thursday, May 4

Dentistry, 10 a.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Susan Rowan, interim dean of the UIC College of Dentistry and clinical professor of restorative dentistry.

Nursing, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumna Janice Phillips, associate professor, department of community, systems and mental health nursing at Rush University College of Nursing.

Pharmacy, 3 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumna Miriam Mobley Smith, interim dean and visiting professor at the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, University of Hawai`i at Hilo.

Education, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Jitu Brown, national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance.

Public Health, 7:30 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Adm. Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Friday, May 5

Social Work, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Joel Rubin, executive director of the Illinois Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Urban Planning and Public Affairs, 1 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Gia Biagi, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Medicine, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and founding dean of the School of Medicine at Morehouse College.

Business Administration, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumnus Curtis Granderson, philanthropist and former Major League Baseball player.

Applied Health Sciences, 7 p.m., Dorin Forum.

Saturday, May 6

Liberal Arts and Sciences, 9 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Barbara Ransby, the UIC John D. MacArthur professor and chair in Black studies, gender and women’s studies, and history.

Engineering, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumnus Rafiq Mohammadi.

Law, 3 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumnus Jesse Reyes, justice of the Illinois Appellate Court.

Architecture, Design, and the Arts, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Kevin Bethune, founder & chief creative officer at dreams • design + life.

