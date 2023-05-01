UIC celebrates commencement, May 3-6

Accomplished alumni, philanthropists and government officials are just a few of the guests who will visit the University of Illinois Chicago to address families and graduates at commencement ceremonies May 3-6.

More than 6,100 degrees will be awarded to eligible undergraduate, graduate and professional students at Chicago’s largest public university. All ceremonies will take place at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave., and Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Read about the journeys four students took to their UIC graduation.

Wednesday, May 3

Honors College, 7 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Thursday, May 4

Dentistry, 10 a.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Susan Rowan, interim dean of the UIC College of Dentistry and clinical professor of restorative dentistry.

Nursing, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumna Janice Phillips, associate professor, department of community, systems and mental health nursing at Rush University College of Nursing.

Pharmacy, 3 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumna Miriam Mobley Smith, interim dean and visiting professor at the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, University of Hawai`i at Hilo.

Education, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Jitu Brown, national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance.

Public Health, 7:30 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Adm. Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Friday, May 5

Social Work, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Joel Rubin, executive director of the Illinois Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Urban Planning and Public Affairs, 1 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Gia Biagi, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Medicine, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and founding dean of the School of Medicine at Morehouse College.

Business Administration, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumnus Curtis Granderson, philanthropist and former Major League Baseball player.

Applied Health Sciences, 7 p.m., Dorin Forum.

Saturday, May 6

Liberal Arts and Sciences, 9 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Barbara Ransby, the UIC John D. MacArthur professor and chair in Black studies, gender and women’s studies, and history.

Engineering, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumnus Rafiq Mohammadi.

Law, 3 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumnus Jesse Reyes, justice of the Illinois Appellate Court.

Architecture, Design, and the Arts, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Kevin Bethune, founder & chief creative officer at dreams • design + life.