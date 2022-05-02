UIC celebrates commencement, May 4-9

More than 6,000 degrees will be awarded at UIC May 4-9.

Accomplished alumni, elected officials and performing artists are just a few of the guests who will visit the University of Illinois Chicago to address families and graduates at commencement ceremonies May 4-9.

More than 6,000 degrees will be awarded to eligible undergraduate, graduate and professional students at Chicago’s largest public university. All ceremonies will take place at the Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave., and Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Wednesday, May 4

Honors College, 7 p.m., UIC Dorin Forum. Speaker: Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of the Museum of Science and Industry.

Thursday, May 5

College of Dentistry, 9 a.m., UIC Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Susan Rowan, interim dean of the UIC College of Dentistry and clinical professor of restorative dentistry.

Jane Addams College of Social Work, 1 p.m., UIC Dorin Forum. Speaker: Branden McLeod, assistant professor at the UIC Jane Addams College of Social Work.

College of Applied Health Sciences, 4 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speakers: Francisco Rivera, May 2022 graduate, and Bo Fernhall, dean of the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences.

College of Nursing, 7:30 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Phyllis Meadows, a senior fellow at the Kresge Foundation.

Friday, May 6

College of Pharmacy, 9 a.m., UIC Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumna Denise Scarpelli, interim vice president and chief pharmacy officer at the University of Chicago.

College of Education, 9 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, 1 p.m., UIC Dorin Forum. Speaker: Michael Pagano, dean emeritus of the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, and professor emeritus of public administration.

College of Medicine, 1 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Dr. Perri Klass, professor of journalism and pediatrics at New York University and author of “The Best Medicine: How Science and Public Health Gave Children a Future.”

School of Public Health, 7 p.m., UIC Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health.

School of Law, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumnus Hon. William Yu, associate judge, Circuit Court of Cook County.

Saturday, May 7

College of Business Administration, 9 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumnus Manny Favela, entrepreneur and co-founder of Burrito Parilla Mexicana, and former CFO of McDonald’s Latin America.

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumna Barbara Schaal, Mary Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor of Biology at Washington University in St. Louis.

College of Engineering, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Peter Nelson, dean of the UIC College of Engineering.

Monday, May 9

College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, 12 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumna Sandra Delgado, writer, actress, singer and producer.