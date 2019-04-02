UIC celebrates Earth Month

The Office of Sustainability hosts a variety of events for Earth Month at UIC.

“Earth Month is basically a celebration of awareness for what UIC is doing to make the world more sustainable,” said Lisa Sanzenbacher, assistant director of the Office of Sustainability. “We always have events related around a certain sustainability topic.”

Topics for this year’s Earth Month include promoting a zero waste and biodiverse campus, as well as the Climate Action Implementation Plan, a 10-year plan of solutions that will help make UIC a sustainable university.

Earth Month events can be found below. For more information regarding the events or questions, visit sustainability.uic.edu, or contact the Office of Sustainability at sustainability@uic.edu.

Earth Month 2019 Events:

April 1-12: Test Your Street Smarts

April 1-12: “What Tree Are You?”

April 7: Spring Seed Swap

April 8: Clothing Swap

April 30: UI Health Green Team Earth Day Fair 2019

April 30: SIP Poster Presentation

May 15: Tree Planting