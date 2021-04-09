UIC celebrates Earth Month this April with virtual events that explore topics related to sustainable living.

“There is something for everyone on the Earth Month calendar, from learning about the facts about climate change and how to live ‘greener’ to supporting the Heritage Garden and seeking justice and equity. We hope the UIC community will take a break and learn something new or take action,” said Cynthia Klein-Banai, assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability.

The UIC community can participate wherever they are for Climate Action Earth Month 2021; view a list of virtual events here.

“Although we cannot be together to celebrate the 51st Earth Day, this year has shown us how important caring for our Earth home is to caring for ourselves and others and to sustaining life on this planet,” Klein-Banai said.

Events include a two-day workshop, “Climate Justice through a Circular Economy Lens,” on April 14 and 22. The workshop features Erika Allen, co-founder and CEO of Operations for Urban Growers Collective, president of Green ERA Educational NFP and co-owner of Green Era Sustainability Partners. Both workshops will include a group discussion of alternative economic models that create revenue from waste and avoid exploitation.

A webinar on April 27, “Reaching Carbon Neutrality through Zero-Carbon Initiatives,” aims to educate participants on achieving carbon neutrality through integrating sustainability into research, business and teaching practices. A panel discussion and Q&A about climate solutions will follow.

The UIC Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management is hosting other events to celebrate the month, including UIC Day of Service, Civic Cinema: The Guardians, Global Health Earth Day, and many more listed here.