UIC celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month

The UIC Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People is proud to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month throughout the month of October.

First celebrated in 1994, it was declared a national history month by former President Barack Obama in 2009. LGBTQ+ History Month is a monthlong annual observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements. LGBTQ+ History Month provides role models, builds community, and represents a civil rights statement about the contributions of the LGBT community.

The committee would like to call special attention to the following dates and events throughout the month:

Oct. 3 – International Pronouns Day. International Pronouns Day began in 2018. Its purpose is to make asking, sharing and respecting personal pronouns commonplace. Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is basic to human dignity.

International Pronouns Day. Oct. 4 – Latinx Queer Futures. 2:-3:30 p.m., Cardinal Room, Student Center East.

Latinx Queer Futures. Oct. 5 and 6 – Kiki Studios @ Gender & Sexuality Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Room 183, Behavioral Sciences Building.

Kiki Studios @ Gender & Sexuality Center. Oct. 7 – Center for Student Involvement Drag Show. 7-9 p.m., Illinois Room, Student Center East.

Center for Student Involvement Drag Show. Oct. 11 – National Coming Out Day. Started in 1988 in celebration of the second March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights Oct. 11, 1987. In the 1980s, when many people did not know any openly LGBTQ+ people, ignorance and silence allowed homophobia to persist. Coming out was a form of activism, and it was believed that when people realized they knew someone who was LGBTQ+, they would be far more likely to support equality under the law. National Coming Out Day promotes a safe world for LGBTQ+ individuals to live openly.

National Coming Out Day.

It is important to remember that, though things have improved, the LGBTQ+ community still faces violence and discrimination. Many states have pending legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people for discrimination. Examples include prohibiting gender affirming health care for transgender youth, and conversion therapy remains legal in many parts of the United States. Please visit Lambda Legal or Transgender Law Center to learn more. Our committee encourages all UIC community members to learn more about LGBTQ+ persons. We reinforce our commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals at UIC with the following resources: