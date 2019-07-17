UIC celebrates opening of new Engineering Innovation Building

WHAT:

Elected officials will join UIC faculty, staff and students at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, July 22, to mark the opening of UIC’s new 57,500 square-foot, $43 million Engineering Innovation Building. The new learning and research facility, which broke ground in November 2017, will help support skyrocketing enrollment in the UIC College of Engineering, which has almost doubled in the last 10 years to more than 5,000 students.

The building is also home to Chicagoland’s only high-bay structural laboratory, which will allow researchers and industry professionals to stress test large, infrastructural components such as pieces of bridge and highway. Chemical engineers in the new building will continue leading research work on projects such as developing artificial leaves that take carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere to make synthetic gas, microbial fuel cells and cancer detection technology that uses microfluidics devices.

The opening ribbon cutting will also feature demonstrations of student-developed chemically-powered model vehicles, 3D printing and advanced battery technology. A tour of the building, including the high-bay laboratory, will follow the short speaking program.

WHEN:

Monday, July 22

2 p.m.

WHERE:



Engineering Innovation Building

945 West Taylor Street

WHO:



Speakers at the event will include:

Tim Killeen, President, University of Illinois

UIC Chancellor, Michael Amiridis

UIC College of Engineering Dean, Peter Nelson

Didem Ozevin, associate professor of civil and materials engineering, UIC

Daniel Christiansen, chemical engineering student, UIC

