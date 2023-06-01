UIC celebrates Pride Month

UIC hosts its Pride Picnic June 21 outside of the Behavioral Sciences Building. (Photos: Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago

The Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People celebrates Pride Month in June.

Pride Month commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969. At a time when police raids on LGBTQ+ bars were common, the patrons at the Stonewall Inn and other bars fought back when the police became violent. Transgender activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were at the forefront of the fight. The Stonewall Rebellion sparked national activism and is considered the catalyst for advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Pride Month honors the diversity of LGBTQ+ people and provides opportunities for the community and our allies to come together. Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community held its first annual Gay Liberation March on June 27, 1970. This march, which came to be known as the Pride Parade, encouraged people to fight homophobia, to come out and to raise awareness of the issues and injustices facing the community. Throughout this month and beyond, it’s important to promote equal justice and equal opportunity for LGBTQ+ people.

Some Pride events throughout the city include:

Purchase your UIC Pride T-shirt or flag from the UIC Bookstores to show your support. Although many things have improved for LGBTQ+ people, it is important to remember that the community still faces discrimination and violence. The ACLU is currently tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the United States; many include prohibiting gender-affirming health care to transgender youth. Please visit Lambda Legal or Transgender Law Center to learn more.

UIC reinforces it commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals with the following resources: