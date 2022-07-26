UIC celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the ADA
The University of Illinois Chicago celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act July 26. The ADA provides for the fundamental rights of people with disabilities to have equal opportunity, economic self-sufficiency, independent living and equitable participation in every aspect of American life.
UIC is committed to the full inclusion of all students, faculty, staff and visitors with disabilities in all employment opportunities, programs, activities and services of the University. UIC will continue to remove barriers to participation and foster a climate that welcomes everyone.
Employees
Employees needing accommodation to perform their job should visit the Employee Accommodation page or contact the University’s ADA Coordinator at pberg@uic.edu or 312-996-0512.
Students
Students needing accommodation should visit the Disability Resource Center (DRC) or call 312-413-2183.
Other resources:
Accessibility: Information Technology
Disability Cultural Center (DCC)
Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Persons with Disabilities (CCSPD)
Caryn Bills
Associate Chancellor
Office for Access and Equity
Peter Berg
ADA Coordinator
Sophia Hamilton
Director
Disability Resource Center
JaEun Jemma Ku
Director of IT Accessibility
For more information, please contact:
Peter Berg
pberg@uic.edu
Caryn Bills-Windt, cabw@uic.edu
