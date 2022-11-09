UIC celebrates Trans Awareness Week

UIC’s Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People and the Gender and Sexuality Center will celebrate Trans Awareness Week Nov. 13-19.

To commemorate Trans Awareness Week this year, the GSC wants to share the voices and experiences of our trans siblings. They will be creating a video to highlight all of the wonderful ways that trans people find and build community, and what exactly “community” means to there! Please submit your written response or digital content. You can also stop by the GSC during open hours to record your responses with their staff. If you align with the Trans community and have any art or music you would like to highlight, please include it in your submission.

The Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People encourages all UIC community members to learn more about LGBTQ+ folx and reinforces our commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals at UIC with the following resources: