UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management: July courses
New courses for UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management are open for registration! The following online classes begin Thursday, July 21, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 24.
- Creating and Managing Fundraising Plans: Produce Ownership and Results
Learn key elements of the fund development process in nonprofit organizations: assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating.
- Managing Oneself and Maximizing Your Team
Explore the human capital side of management with a focus on paid staff and service volunteers and identify characteristics of an effective manager.
Register online.
Course details:
Dates: July 21-Aug. 24 (five weeks)
Location: Online
Fee: $550 / $515 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students
Registration deadline: Thursday, July 14, noon
This course counts toward UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management.
If you have any questions, please call 312-355-0423 or email extendedcampus@uic.edu for more information.
