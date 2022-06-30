UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management: July courses

New courses for UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management are open for registration! The following online classes begin Thursday, July 21, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Creating and Managing Fundraising Plans: Produce Ownership and Results

Learn key elements of the fund development process in nonprofit organizations: assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating.

Explore the human capital side of management with a focus on paid staff and service volunteers and identify characteristics of an effective manager.

Register online.

Course details:

Dates: July 21-Aug. 24 (five weeks)

Location: Online

Fee: $550 / $515 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students

Registration deadline: Thursday, July 14, noon

This course counts toward UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management.

If you have any questions, please call 312-355-0423 or email extendedcampus@uic.edu for more information.