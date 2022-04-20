UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management: May courses

New courses for UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management are open for registration! The following online classes begin Thursday, May 5, and run through Wednesday, June 8.

Building Beneficial Donor Relationships That Last

Learn how to attract and cultivate donors to build a sustainable donor base, as well as explore current trends and important issues associated with prospect research. Nonprofits Today: Understanding the Changing Landscape

Benefit from this fast-paced exploration of today’s nonprofit sector. Learn about the range of institutions, their economic and political impact, and major trends.

Register today!

Course Details:

Dates: May 5-June 8 (5 weeks)

Location: Online

Fee: $550 / $515 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students

Registration deadline: Noon Monday, May 2

This course counts toward UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management.

If you have any questions, please call 312-355-0423 or email extendedcampus@uic.edu for more information.