UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management: May courses
New courses for UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management are open for registration! The following online classes begin Thursday, May 5, and run through Wednesday, June 8.
- Building Beneficial Donor Relationships That Last
Learn how to attract and cultivate donors to build a sustainable donor base, as well as explore current trends and important issues associated with prospect research.
- Nonprofits Today: Understanding the Changing Landscape
Benefit from this fast-paced exploration of today’s nonprofit sector. Learn about the range of institutions, their economic and political impact, and major trends.
Course Details:
Dates: May 5-June 8 (5 weeks)
Location: Online
Fee: $550 / $515 for University of Illinois alumni, employees or current degree-seeking students
Registration deadline: Noon Monday, May 2
This course counts toward UIC’s Certificate in Nonprofit Management.
If you have any questions, please call 312-355-0423 or email extendedcampus@uic.edu for more information.
