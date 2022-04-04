UIC Chancellor Search Committee
Dear faculty, staff and students:
I am pleased to announce that Dean Karen Colley has agreed to chair the committee that will advise Interim Executive Vice President Avijit Ghosh and me in the search for the next chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago.
Dr. Colley brings more than two decades of experience in academic leadership with UIC. She currently serves as professor for the UIC College of Medicine and dean of the Graduate College, and has also held roles as acting provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs and interim university librarian and dean of UIC Libraries. Her deep knowledge and long-standing leadership of the university will be an invaluable asset in conducting our search.
A 23-member search committee selected in consultation with the UIC Senate has been charged with advising me on this selection. I am grateful to these committee members (listed below) for their willingness to help with this critical appointment, and I look forward to working with them to bring a dynamic, visionary leader to UIC. The committee will also be assisted by Greenwood/Asher & Associates, LLC, one of the most experienced search firms assisting with higher education leadership positions across the country.
To help us identify the most suitable potential candidates, we would like to offer you time to meet with members of the search committee to discuss the important opportunities and challenges facing the new chancellor. This is a key part of the search process, and I hope you will be able to participate. Dates and times for these sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.
I look forward to working with you as we select the next chancellor and vice president of UIC. I am confident we will find an exceptional leader to build on UIC’s unassailable position as “Chicago’s University” and further propel it as one of the top academic institutions in the country.
Sincerely,
Tim Killeen
Search Committee Members:
Karen Colley, Graduate College, Chair
Matthew Almendras, Undergraduate Student
Natasha Barnes, Departments of English and Black Studies
Don Bielinski, University of Illinois Foundation
Martina Bode, Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science
Jennifer Brier, Department of Gender and Women’s Studies
Gery Chico, Chicago Community
Kathryn Chval, College of Education
Eileen Collins, College of Nursing
Sandra De Groote, University Library
Margaret De La Cruz, Department of Medical Education
Aisha El-Amin, Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement
Agnes Herget, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Birgit Jaki, College of Pharmacy
Sabrina Jamal-Eddine, Graduate Student
Chris Kanich, Department of Computer Science
George T. Kondos, College of Medicine, Department of Medicine
Miiri Kotche, College of Engineering
Janet Lin, University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics and Department of Emergency Medicine
Bill Merchantz, UIC Alumni
Nadine Peacock, School of Public Health
Bellur Prabhakar, College of Medicine
Laurie Quinn, College of Nursing
Jami Painter, System Human Resource Services, Staff
