UIC Chancellor Search Committee

Dear faculty, staff and students:

I am pleased to announce that Dean Karen Colley has agreed to chair the committee that will advise Interim Executive Vice President Avijit Ghosh and me in the search for the next chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago.

Dr. Colley brings more than two decades of experience in academic leadership with UIC. She currently serves as professor for the UIC College of Medicine and dean of the Graduate College, and has also held roles as acting provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs and interim university librarian and dean of UIC Libraries. Her deep knowledge and long-standing leadership of the university will be an invaluable asset in conducting our search.

A 23-member search committee selected in consultation with the UIC Senate has been charged with advising me on this selection. I am grateful to these committee members (listed below) for their willingness to help with this critical appointment, and I look forward to working with them to bring a dynamic, visionary leader to UIC. The committee will also be assisted by Greenwood/Asher & Associates, LLC, one of the most experienced search firms assisting with higher education leadership positions across the country.

To help us identify the most suitable potential candidates, we would like to offer you time to meet with members of the search committee to discuss the important opportunities and challenges facing the new chancellor. This is a key part of the search process, and I hope you will be able to participate. Dates and times for these sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

I look forward to working with you as we select the next chancellor and vice president of UIC. I am confident we will find an exceptional leader to build on UIC’s unassailable position as “Chicago’s University” and further propel it as one of the top academic institutions in the country.

Sincerely,

Tim Killeen

Search Committee Members:

Karen Colley, Graduate College, Chair

Matthew Almendras, Undergraduate Student

Natasha Barnes, Departments of English and Black Studies

Don Bielinski, University of Illinois Foundation

Martina Bode, Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science

Jennifer Brier, Department of Gender and Women’s Studies

Gery Chico, Chicago Community

Kathryn Chval, College of Education

Eileen Collins, College of Nursing

Sandra De Groote, University Library

Margaret De La Cruz, Department of Medical Education

Aisha El-Amin, Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement

Agnes Herget, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Birgit Jaki, College of Pharmacy

Sabrina Jamal-Eddine, Graduate Student

Chris Kanich, Department of Computer Science

George T. Kondos, College of Medicine, Department of Medicine

Miiri Kotche, College of Engineering

Janet Lin, University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics and Department of Emergency Medicine

Bill Merchantz, UIC Alumni

Nadine Peacock, School of Public Health

Bellur Prabhakar, College of Medicine

Laurie Quinn, College of Nursing

Jami Painter, System Human Resource Services, Staff