UIC, City Colleges offer dual enrollment program for nursing students

With nursing shortages projected to continue, the career outlook for registered nurses is excellent. In order to help meet workforce demands for highly skilled nurses, University of Illinois Chicago and City Colleges of Chicago have created a dual admissions pathway for nursing students. Under the agreement, nursing students can earn an associate degree in nursing at CCC’s Malcolm X College while at the same time enrolling in courses that are part of the fully online UIC RN to BSN degree completion program.

“Health care is only getting more complex, and nurses are increasingly called upon to make critical decisions and lead collaborations,” UIC College of Nursing Dean Eileen Collins said. “With the clinical skills they learn at Malcolm X, and the leadership skills they learn at UIC, this program’s graduates will be invaluable assets to their employers and, most importantly, to their patients.”

Associate degree in nursing students in this program will also receive additional support to stay on track. This includes regular meetings with UIC academic advisers and support from City Colleges of Chicago.



“If you are thinking about becoming a nurse and want to be locked into the BSN program offered at UIC, then now is the best time to apply to City Colleges of Chicago’s Associate Degree in Nursing program,” said Tammy Scott-Brand, nursing dean at Malcolm X College. “This unique partnership between our nursing schools allow for a seamless transfer when it’s time to earn the BSN.”

After students successfully complete the ADN curriculum, they will be awarded their associate degree and continue their progress in the UIC online RN to BSN program as degree-seeking students. UIC will confer the bachelor’s degree in nursing after graduation requirements are met.

CCC becomes the fifth Illinois community college system to offer a dual-admissions nursing program with UIC. Almost 600 students have graduated from UIC’s RN to BSN program since it went fully online in 2008.

“The MXC School of Nursing’s associate degree in nursing program did an excellent job of preparing me to pass the NCLEX exam and continue my nursing education in the UIC RN to BSN program. The BSN is vital for improved quality of patient care as well as career advancement opportunities, and I am finding that UIC is providing me with excellent preparation for my future nursing career,” said Juanita Darby, MXC Nursing program alumna and current UIC student.