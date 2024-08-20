UIC, City Colleges sign new transfer agreement 

Listen to story summary

Thanks to a new agreement, students who attend any of the City Colleges of Chicago and have at least a 3.0 GPA will have guaranteed admission to University of Illinois Chicago bachelor’s degree programs.

The Transfer Admission Guarantee program will allow students currently enrolled at any of the seven City Colleges of Chicago sites a guaranteed spot in a baccalaureate degree program at UIC as early as fall 2025, said Nikos Varelas, vice provost for academic programs and effectiveness. A previous agreement offered qualified students spots at the college level.

“It will help students see themselves transferring to UIC and minimize the loss of credits from City Colleges of Chicago to UIC,” Varelas said.

To participate in the Transfer Admission Guarantee program, students must be enrolled in one of the City Colleges of Chicago, have an overall GPA of 3.0 and be able to enter UIC during the fall and spring semesters, Varelas said.

Nikos Varelas (Photo: Joshua Clark/UIC)

Students also will need to satisfy requirements for the program in which they will major and have at least a grade of C in the required courses, Varelas said. They’ll also be required to begin the application process at least a year before starting at UIC.

Under the agreement, students with a 3.8 GPA who apply to the UIC Honors College will be guaranteed a spot in the Honors College.

The Transfer Admission Guarantee program began in 2017 with other community colleges in Illinois. In addition, in 2022, the University of Illinois System enacted another transfer guarantee program with Illinois community colleges.

The City Colleges of Chicago are comprised of Harold Washington College, Harry S. Truman College, Kennedy-King College, Malcolm X College, Olive-Harvey College, Richard J. Daley College and Wilbur Wright College.