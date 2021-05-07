UIC climbs to 11th among public universities in ‘QS World University Rankings: USA’

The 2021 “QS World University Rankings: USA” analyzed Employability, Diversity, the Learning Experience and Research.

The University of Illinois Chicago is ranked 11th in the country among public universities in the listing of America’s top universities by QS World University Rankings. UIC’s overall rank this year climbed to 36th out of 352 public and private universities awarding doctoral degrees.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) group is a global higher education research company that has been publishing international university rankings since 2004. Their rankings are one of the three most widely read university rankings in the world.

“We are extremely proud that our commitment to excellence, achievement and diversity is being recognized by the QS USA rankings,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “Our impressive ascendance in recent years in national and international university rankings is a testament to the hard work of our world-class faculty, students and staff.”

This year, UIC moved to the 11th spot from 14th among U.S. public universities, and to 36th from 43rd among all doctoral universities.

Among the indicators analyzed by QS were: “Employability,” which included employment prospects of graduating students; “Diversity & Internationalization,” which looked at how the university was striving toward being as inclusive as possible; “The Learning Experience,” which surveyed the overall learning environment, student-faculty ratio, as well as retention and graduation rates; and finally, “Research,” which focused on how the institution is impacting knowledge creation.

The Wall Street Journal and Times of Higher Education recently ranked UIC highest in the Midwest region for diversity at 13th nationwide.

Last fall, the Wall Street Journal and Times of Higher Education ranked UIC 22nd among 340 U.S. public universities. While there are some differences in methodology between the QS and the WSJ/THE rankings, in the last three years, they both consistently confirm UIC’s leadership position among U.S. public universities.