UIC College of Dentistry Clinic and Research Day set for March 5

Get the latest update on dental sciences at the 33rd annual Clinic and Research Day, set for Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, the only dental school in Chicago. The event will take on the appearance of a national dental meeting.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., focuses on student and postgrad research presentations, will include faculty research, and features a nationally known keynote speaker. Continuing Education credit will be available for attending the poster and keynote presentations.

“At this event, students and postgraduates present their research achievements to peers, faculty, alumni, and the larger research community,” said Dr. Lyndon F. Cooper, associate dean for research. “It is a strong statement to the UIC research organization and the greater Chicago research community.”

“Our students, postgraduates, and faculty members will present up to 100 posters highlighting their current research,” said Dr. Linda Kaste, professor of pediatric dentistry and chair of the 2020 Clinic and Research Day Committee. “They cover a wide range of topics in the basic, clinical, translational, and public health sciences. Predoctoral, postgraduate, and graduate students will be competing for awards. Additionally, postdoctoral fellows, research staff and faculty members will share their research accomplishments.”

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Gregg H. Gilbert, distinguished professor and chair of diagnostic sciences, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry. His talk will be, “Practice-based research and the National Dental Practice-Based Research Network (PBRN).”

Dr. Gilbert’s research interests are in the field of oral health clinical research, including practice-based research, oral epidemiology, and dental behavior sciences research. He serves as National Network Director for the National Dental PBRN.

“There will be research presentations, vendors’ exhibits, and networking,” Dr. Kaste continued. “In addition to the College of Dentistry community, our colleagues from other health care professions and anyone interested in dental research are welcome to attend to learn more about scientific activities at the College. We also are interested in volunteers to help judge the students’ and residents’ presentations, as well as to assist with logistics at the event.”

A member of the UIC Dental Alumni Board of Directors said, “I think I learned more in one Clinic and Research Day than I did in all the Continuing Education courses I’ve taken over the years. The professionalism of the student researchers is astonishing.”

Commercial enterprises are welcome to participate as exhibitors, sponsors, or both. Exhibitors will be provided display table space.

For information about attending, Continuing Education, or exhibiting at or sponsoring the UIC College of Dentistry Clinic and Research Day, contact Amsa Ramachandran at (312) 413-1160 or aramach@uic.edu. or log on to https://dentistry.uic.edu/research/clinic-and-research-day.