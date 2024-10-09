UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences awarded grant to address equity gap in student retention

The UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences has received a $100,000 grant from the Chicago Community Trust to launch the Become a Strategic Learner Program, aimed at closing the equity gap in first-to-second-year retention for Black, Latino and first-generation students. This initiative seeks to create a more inclusive academic environment that supports these students in achieving their educational and professional goals.

Rosilie Hernández (left), associate dean for student academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Marisol Mastrangelo, director for student success and retention, accept a grant from the Chicago Community Trust. (Photo: Katie Klema)

“It is an honor to receive support from the Chicago Community Trust,” said Dean Lisa A. Freeman. “This funding enables us to advance our shared goal of promoting academic success for historically underrepresented students in LAS.”

The program will be led by Rosilie Hernández, associate dean for student academic affairs, and Marisol Mastrangelo, director for student success and retention initiatives. This program will adopt a holistic approach to enhance higher-education literacy, academic skills and career development, tailored to the needs of Black, Latino and first-generation students.

“Our program aims to create a strong foundation for academic and professional success from the very first year,” Hernández said. “By focusing on the unique strengths and interests of Black, Latinx and first-generation students, we hope to significantly improve retention rates and accelerate graduation timelines.”

The importance of first-year retention is critical for economic advancement and social mobility, particularly for these student groups. Research consistently shows that individuals with at least a bachelor’s degree experience greater economic benefits, reinforcing the necessity of timely degree completion.

The Become a Strategic Learner Program represents a pivotal investment in fostering equity and enhancing post-graduation outcomes for Liberal Arts and Sciences students. This grant from the Chicago Community Trust highlights its commitment to closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap in the Chicago region.

Learn more about the Chicago Community Trust.