UIC College of Pharmacy named

The UIC College of Pharmacy will become the Herbert M. and Carol H. Retzky College of Pharmacy after receiving approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees July 11. The new name reflects the Retzkys’ financial support of the college.

The Retzkys have provided more financial support to the college and UIC than any other individual donors, more than $44 million in all. This includes financial backing for the Retzky Scholars Fund and the Retzky Career Development Fund, the UIC Herbert and Carol Retzky Deanship Fund, the Drug Discovery and Innovation Fund, the Simulation Center Fund, the Lester Weitzman Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Herbert and Carol Retzky Scholarship Fund.

Herbert Retzky is a 1946 graduate of the college, and the couple owned pharmacies in Chicago and later Oak Park. Carol Retzky was awarded an honorary degree in 2019.

Established in 1859 as the Chicago College of Pharmacy, the college became part of the University of Illinois in 1896 and is the oldest academic unit in the University of Illinois System. The Retzky College of Pharmacy is UIC’s first donor-named college.