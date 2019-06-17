UIC commits to gender equality among campus leaders

UIC is among signatories of the Chicago Network Equity Principles Campaign, which aims to have women in 50% of leadership positions at Chicago-area businesses, organizations and institutions by 2030.

“UIC has accomplished female leaders at every level of the university who reflect the rich diversity of this campus and provide the direction necessary for UIC to serve as a model urban, public university,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “Being a signatory of the Equity Pledge underscores UIC’s commitment to championing gender equality in the workplace.”

“As a proud member of The Chicago Network, I am thrilled that UIC has taken the Equity Pledge and will continue to foster women’s leadership and an equitable and inclusive work environment for all members of our community,” UIC Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan Poser added.

More than 70 Chicago-area institutions have signed the Equity Pledge, committing toward achieving gender equity in leadership roles in the workplace.

“We know that when women take their seats at the table, businesses are more likely to reach their full potential,” said Kate Bensen, president and CEO of The Chicago Network, an organization for female professionals in Chicago. “Across the country, momentum is building. Movements like #MeToo, Time’s Up, and the Women’s March have emboldened a generation of women. The time is right for Chicago’s business and civic communities to build on that.”



By signing the pledge, organizations agree to evaluate aspects of their employment cycle to remove barriers for women; develop performance benchmarks for promotion and growth opportunities; foster a more open, inclusive and empathetic work culture; support networking opportunities and professional development for women, and maintain accountability through benchmarking progress and addressing shortfalls.



Campaign signatories also will submit to The Chicago Network the number and percentage of women in leadership roles on a biennial basis.