UIC common classrooms training tours

Regardless of Illinois policies with respect to social distancing, the learning technology in the classroom can provide flexibility to the student experience and include those students that need to remain remote for any reason.

If you are teaching during the fall in any of the 177 centrally managed classrooms, you are invited to join a CATE training tour. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., the CATE team is available to walk you through some of the centrally managed classrooms and the technology available in them.

CATE is offering two types of workshops weekly through August:

Teaching with Flames Flex workshop + Technical Walkthrough: practice teaching with the technology in a classroom with the guidance of an Instructional Designer (Tuesdays) Technical Walkthrough: practice connecting your device(s) in Plug and Play classrooms or select Integrated Multimedia Lectern classrooms (normal and advanced) with the help of an Academic Technologist from the CATE support team (Thursdays)

Sign up for either type of training: go.uic.edu/CATEclassroomtraining.

Please note, groups will be limited to 10 people.

Additionally, if none of the below dates or times works for your schedule, CATE can coordinate a group workshop for you and your colleagues (five participants minimum) covering a Tech walkthrough, a Teaching with Flames Flex workshop, or a combination of both.

Request college-specific classroom technology training: go.uic.edu/Request-classroom-training

For questions, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) support team at LTS@uic.edu