UIC community values

Hello UIC students,

As you begin a new academic year at UIC, we are excited to welcome you all back to campus and want to take a moment to emphasize the importance of being a good community member, whether you live on or off campus. It is important for you to take a moment to reflect on your place within the university and the neighboring community. Personal and community integrity are core principles for every student to be aware of at UIC. Explore your responsibilities with some tips on being a positive contributor to UIC and the surrounding community:

Meeting community expectations

As a member of the UIC community, you are expected to act in accordance with university policies and local, state and federal laws. You are responsible not only for the intent behind your behavior, but also for the impact of your actions. Expectations for student behavior, both on and off campus, are outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy. Additional information about being a good neighbor is available online.

Establishing communication

We encourage you to safely introduce yourself to your neighbors, learn their names and exchange phone numbers. Be friendly and say hello or acknowledge your neighbor when you see them. Be respectful and responsive to their concerns and engage in dialogue if a problem arises.

Attending or hosting social gatherings

It is natural for a student to want to invite friends over and host a social gathering; however, when a large number of uninvited guests start showing up this can lead to a disturbance. Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when hosting a social gathering:

Inform your neighbors that you will be hosting a social event in your residence. Encourage them to reach out to you if the noise level gets too high or any other issue occurs.

Be mindful of the noise you are causing. If you can hear noise coming from outside of your residence, so can your neighbors, and it is too loud.

Establish a reasonable time for your gathering to end. Remember that not everyone is on the same schedule as you, and your neighbors may have jobs or families to tend to in the morning.

Inform guests to remain on your property and not on your neighbors’ property.

Make sure your guests are disposing of their trash appropriately. Provide the correct and necessary amount of trash bins.

Keep in mind you are responsible for your guests’ actions and behaviors as well as your own.

Parking

Residents and guests should abide by all parking ordinances and not block any driveways or parking spaces.

We’re confident that with these simple tips you will be an exemplary neighbor and community member.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Fred McCall

Executive Associate Vice Chancellor, Student Engagement and Dean of Students

For more information, please contact:

UIC Office of the Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu