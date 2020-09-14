UIC continues to climb in US News & World Report rankings

The University of Illinois Chicago continues its climb in the 2021 US News & World Report rankings.

The University of Illinois Chicago was recognized today by U.S. News & World Report not only for its academic rigor but also for fostering ethnic and economic diversity and supporting social mobility.

Overall, UIC climbed by eight spots this year to 52nd among public national universities.

“Our latest rankings by the U.S. News & World Report is indicative of the progress we have made in recent years, continuing to establish UIC as the destination of choice for students seeking academic excellence in a richly diverse institution,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis. “We are laser-focused on fostering success while providing an affordable education.”

UIC ranked among the top 30 ethnically diverse and top 30 economically diverse universities, among both public and private Universities. It also ranked 10th in social mobility up from last year’s inaugural ranking of 14th. The category assesses the graduation rates of students who receive Pell Grants, which are given to students whose total family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.

Each of UIC’s undergraduate academic programs evaluated this year ranked within the top 100 in the nation. Engineering ranked 79th, while undergraduate business ranked 81st this year, climbing nine spots from last year. For the first time, undergraduate Computer Science programs were ranked and UIC was tied at 71st.

The US News & World Report rankings take into account factors such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, alumni support as well as undergraduate academic reputations. For a complete list, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.