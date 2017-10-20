UIC Cookbook Recipe Contest

The UIC Wellness Center invites you to put on your Chef’s hat and start thinking about the tasty and nutritious college recipes you make every day using a microwave, toaster oven, stove top, or oven.

This year, the UIC Pop-Up Pantry is launching an exciting new venture, a UIC cookbook that includes recipes from UIC students, faculty, staff, and celebrity alumni. We would like you to to create or share a favorite recipe by using items that are normally found on the shelves of the Pop-Up Pantry. If chosen, your recipe will be featured in the cookbook along with your name. If you are a registered UIC student, you’ll also receive $5.00 in Dragon Dollar$ added to your account.

These beautifully designed UIC cookbooks will be given to student pantry users and sold to raise funding for pantry food purchases, with the goal of making the Pop-Up Pantry a sustainable resource for food insecure students.

What is the UIC Pop-Up Pantry? It’s a pantry that is a free source of food for students experiencing food insecurity due to homelessness, financial constraints, or challenging life events. The Pop-Up Pantry was opened by the UIC Wellness Center in 2014. Since its inception, the pantry has distributed over 3,000 bags of groceries to UIC students.

Please consider writing one nutritious, easy-to-make recipe. For details and to submit a recipe, visit http://go.uic.edu/recipe-contest.

By participating in the contest, you are helping us to promote academic success one meal at a time.

UIC Wellness Center

http://wellnesscenter.uic.edu

312-413-2120

For more information, please contact:

Carol Petersen

carolp@uic.edu