UIC course meets national quality standards for online course design

BHIS 528: Consumer Health Informatics, a course in the College of Applied Health Sciences’ online Master of Science in Health Informatics program, has been certified as meeting Quality Matters standards for online course design. Professor Margaret Czart was the course developer.

QM, long considered the gold standard for guidance on best practices in designing online courses, puts volunteered courses through a peer review process where seasoned online faculty review them against the QM Rubric, which consists of 42 course design standards. Upon review completion, the course developer receives a wealth of collegial feedback that acknowledges the strengths of the course and suggests potential improvements. Additionally, courses reviewed through the QM organization directly receive a quality seal that can be used in the course and marketing materials for up to five years.

Questions?

If you have questions about the QM course review process or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, instructional designer with UIC Extended Campus, at extendedcampus@uic.edu.