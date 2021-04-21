UIC COVID-19 Institutional Response Student Survey

A survey has been sent to students’ UIC email addresses so they can share their experiences with remote learning this semester. The results of this survey will help develop plans for the future.

The survey is short and should take less than 15 minutes to complete.

Participation in the survey is voluntary. There are no penalties for not participating or skipping questions. Responses to the survey are confidential. Reports and findings will include only aggregate data and small groupings of data will be suppressed to avoid the possibility of attributing survey responses to an individual student.

Students should click on the URL sent to their UIC email address to complete the survey. The survey link is unique and should not be shared with others.

If you need assistance, please contact Bill Hayward, director of institutional research, at whaywa2@uic.edu.