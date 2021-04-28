UIC COVID-19 long-term equipment loan program still open

Since the start of the pandemic, UIC has loaned over 1,100 laptops and over 400 hotspots to students that were in need of a reliable computer and/or internet access at home while classes have been conducted remotely. With finals around the corner, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) in partnership with Technology Solutions, would like to remind instructors and students that this program is still open to students in need.

Eligible students are able to pick up their laptop and/or hotspot from campus or have their laptop and/or hotspot shipped to their residence as long as inventory remains available.

Additionally, students who are graduating or would like to return the laptop and/or hotspot they are using can contact the CATE Support Team at LTS@uic.edu to discuss equipment return options.

More information on the Covid-19 Long-Term Laptop and Hotspot lending program and the link to our equipment loan form can be found at https://help.uillinois.edu/TDClient/37/uic/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=450