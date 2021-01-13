UIC COVID-19 vaccine support requests

The University of Illinois Chicago has been at the forefront of COVID-19 planning and response efforts for communities locally, across the state and beyond. Many members of our campus community have worked tirelessly to investigate effective therapies for COVID-19 and conduct clinical trials for vaccine candidates. As these vaccines and others become available across the nation, we must prepare to enter this new phase of the pandemic.

We recognize that our excellent faculty, staff and students are also being called upon to lend support and expertise to federal, state, city and local organizations requesting assistance with this public health initiative.

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs is facilitating UIC’s coordinated review and response to meet the growing diverse requests for assistance in rolling-out COVID-19 vaccines in the months ahead. The UIC COVID-19 Vaccine Support website will collect and post information about ongoing COVID-19 vaccine efforts involving UIC faculty, staff and students. This will help eliminate redundancy, highlight areas for collaboration, increase communication among groups, and provide a framework for evaluating UIC’s response. Any engagements with external agencies that require a signed MOU or contract may continue to be routed through existing channels; however, please log these requests using the web survey here as they will require a coordinated review by the OVCHA. This clearinghouse is not intended for sponsored research projects.

We encourage individuals from the UIC community who have received a specific request for COVID-19 vaccine support from a government or community organization to complete the brief form here or e-mail covidvaxhelp@uic.edu.

Please refer to the UIC Coronavirus website for updated information from campus about the planning, prioritization, registration and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as it becomes available in the future.

Additionally, in accordance with clinical guidance and governing bodies, COVID-19 vaccines for the Hospital & Clinics are being allocated according to current guidance. Additional information and plans will be shared to relevant parties as it becomes available.