UIC distributes biking survey as part of Bike Friendly University re-certification

With bike parking at nearly every campus building, a Divvy membership discount for student and employees, and many additional resources available to cyclists, the University of Illinois Chicago has maintained its certification as a “silver level” Bike Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists since 2013. Now pending re-certification, UIC has asked students, faculty, and staff to take a survey to help complete their application.

Re-certification for universities takes place every four years. To improve the League’s understanding of bicyclists’ experiences on UIC’s campus, those who bike to, from, and within UIC’s campus are encouraged to complete the survey linked below to provide feedback on facilities and amenities. The extensive question and review process provides UIC with crucial feedback on strengths and needed improvements.

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFU2020

The survey will close on Monday, November 30th. To reiterate, this survey is primarily intended for cyclists, and will take 5 to 6 minutes to complete.

The League of American Bicyclists administers certification programs, including the Bicycle Friendly University certification, for states, communities, businesses and universities.

