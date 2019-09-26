UIC Division of Specialized Care for Children administrator earns nurse leadership award

Molly Hofmann, associate director of the UIC Division of Specialized Care for Children (DSCC), is one of the 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders in Illinois.

The Illinois Nurses Foundation sponsors the award, which highlights and celebrates young nurse leaders who are influencing health care and the nursing profession today.

Hofmann is an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) who serves as DSCC’s Associate Director of Care Coordination. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of all care coordination operations, policies and procedures for the Core and Home Care Programs.

Hofmann also is working on her doctorate of nursing practice degree through UIC’s College of Nursing in Peoria.

“This is a wonderful recognition of what she has accomplished in her young career. We are fortunate to have Molly as part of the DSCC Leadership Team,” said Thomas Jerkovitz, DSCC executive director. “She lives our mission: to partner, help and connect every day.”

Hofmann said she is passionate about the appropriate and comprehensive care of the pediatric patient and their family.

“I have seen the positive impact good care coordination can have for children and their families and am excited to be a part of a team with a mission to partner, help and connect families and the community,” she said.

Before joining DSCC in November 2016, Hofmann worked as an APRN at the Pediatric Resource Center in Peoria. The Pediatric Resource Center is a program of the UIC College of Medicine in Peoria and affiliated with Children’s Hospital of Illinois (CHOI).

Hofmann previously served as an APN and clinic coordinator of the Trach/Vent Program at CHOI. During this time, she recognized a need for transitional and respite care for medically complex patients. She connected the hospital leadership team to Almost Home Kids, an agency that provides care in a home-like setting for children with complex medical needs and provides family respite. This connection led to the 2018 opening of Almost Home Kids Peoria, funded entirely through community donations.

“Molly Hofmann was nominated for this award because of her focus on quality care and policy for children,” the Illinois Nurses Foundation said in a statement. “Since 2003, she has treated children and led pediatric quality initiatives in the emergency room; ensured care for children living at home on ventilators; provided forensic exams and services for abused children; and now coordinates care for home-located medically fragile children at the state level.”

Hofmann lives in Washington, Illinois, with her husband and two young daughters.

Hofmann and her fellow awardees were honored during the Illinois Nurse Foundation’s award recognition event in Lisle Sept. 12.