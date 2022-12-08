UIC donors give $1.4M during record-breaking GivingTuesday initiative

UIC donors contributed $1,408,181 to what resulted in a record-breaking GivingTuesday initiative. Each dollar goes immediately toward supporting students, faculty initiatives, community engagement, research, and justice and equity projects.

More than 1,680 alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents contributed gifts in support of GivingTuesday to colleges, units and projects that were most important to them. Faculty and staff made up 41% of the participants this year.

Since 2013, UIC has engaged in GivingTuesday, a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Donors contributed $1,032,838 in gifts during UIC’s 2021 GivingTuesday campaign.

Visit the GivingTuesday website for more information on how gifts were allocated by donors.