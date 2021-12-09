UIC donors give $1M during record-breaking #GivingTuesday initiative

During a record-shattering #GivingTuesday initiative, UIC donors contributed $1,032,838 toward supporting students, faculty initiatives, community engagement and research.

This year saw a 15% increase in the number of donors, with 1,828 alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents contributing gifts in support of #GivingTuesday.

“We are thrilled with the results and continue to be grateful to the alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends who invest in the world-changing work that happens here,” said Meredith Howell, executive director of annual giving in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

UIC has participated in the global #GivingTuesday initiative since 2013. In 2020, 1,578 donors contributed $531,607 in gifts during UIC’s #GivingTuesday campaign.

The effort is part of a larger fundraising campaign called IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, which launched in fall 2017. As of Dec. 6, the campaign has reached 98% of its goal, with donors giving $739.1 million of the $750 million goal. The campaign aims to forge the future of education by redefining the student experience, empowering faculty, driving discovery and connecting to communities.