UIC DPI Seed Funding Program: Cycle 2 Letter of Intent (LOI) Request

Dear Colleagues,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research recognizes that the UIC community is eager to apply for funding through the UIC DPI Seed Funding Program. This funding opportunity, as announced previously, leverages up to $10 million from UIC’s royalty revenue as “seed funds” to align new UIC research activities with the DPI mission and priorities. Information on DPI can be found at https://dpi.uillinois.edu/.

Two cycles of funding have been announced. Cycle 1, due November 1 with a projected start date of December 15, 2018 is designed to fund projects rapidly with a smaller scope (budgets up to $100,000). Cycle 2, due December 3 with a projected start date of January 15, 2019, focuses on funding larger projects requiring a more robust and developed scope of work (budgets up to $250,000). Budgets for each cycle must reflect the actual project funding needs.

We strongly suggest that faculty who are planning to apply for Cycle 2 funding complete an online Letter of Intent (LOI) form by Friday, November 16, 2018, available at http://research.uic.edu/dpiloi. This is not binding and not required, but an estimate of the submission numbers and their topic areas will assist in processing and reviewing applications. Please visit the DPI Seed Program page for additional information and FAQs at http://research.uic.edu/uicdpi.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

rds@uic.edu