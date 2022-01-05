Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the UIC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week 2022 from January 17-21. This year’s theme is “IT STARTS WITH ME: Creating a Beloved Community.” Kick off commemoration week with the UIC MLK Day of Service on Jan. 17 and participate in a variety of other commemorative events all week long, including the MLK Book Club and A Critical Conversation with Michelle Alexander. For details, visit go.uic.edu/MLK2022.