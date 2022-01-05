UIC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week
Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in the UIC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week 2022 from January 17-21. This year’s theme is “IT STARTS WITH ME: Creating a Beloved Community.” Kick off commemoration week with the UIC MLK Day of Service on Jan. 17 and participate in a variety of other commemorative events all week long, including the MLK Book Club and A Critical Conversation with Michelle Alexander. For details, visit go.uic.edu/MLK2022.
