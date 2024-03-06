UIC draws Southern Illinois for opening round of Arch Madness

The UIC men’s basketball team will tip off postseason play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday when it takes on Southern Illinois in the first round of the 2024 State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (known as “Arch Madness”) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Flames are the No. 11 seed for this year’s tournament, while SIU is the sixth seed.

Thursday’s first-round game will be broadcast live on the MVC TV Network, which includes NBC Sports Chicago Plus, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana Extra, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports South Extra and ESPN+. The radio broadcast of Thursday’s first-round game will also be carried worldwide on the Flames Network through UICFlames.com , with additional radio coverage in the St. Louis metro area on KTRS-AM (550).

Game schedule and tickets

A printable version of the 2024 Arch Madness bracket is available online. With a victory on Thursday, the Flames would advance to a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 seed Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Friday, broadcast live on the MVC TV Network, the Flames Network and KTRS-AM in St. Louis.

All Arch Madness tickets are mobile. Fans who would like to purchase tickets for Thursday’s evening session featuring UIC (or all-session tickets for the full MVC Tournament) should contact the UIC Athletics Ticket Office at 312-413-8421 or via e-mail at athleticsticketing@uic.edu.

UIC team send-offs

Approximately two hours prior to tipoff of each UIC game at Arch Madness, the Flames will host a team send-off in the lobby of Hotel Saint Louis (705 Olive St., St. Louis). Members of the UIC spirit squads and pep band will be on hand to join fans in an enthusiastic rally to support the team on its way to the Enterprise Center.

Fans are invited to attend each UIC team send-off at the Hotel Saint Louis and wear their UIC spirit attire as they cheer the Flames on to victory. Fans can stock up on the latest UIC Flames gear.

UIC fans should follow the Flames on social media for any updates on the team send-offs for each day of the tournament.

Tournament app

Fans are encouraged to download the Arch Madness Tournament app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The Arch Madness Tournament app will have fans’ tournament tickets available via Ticketmaster, a map of the Enterprise Center, helpful FAQ, individualized content and schedules pertaining to UIC and much more.

For more information on UIC men’s basketball, fans are encouraged to visit UICFlames.com, or follow the Flames on social media through X (@UIC_MBB and @UICFlames) and Instagram (@uic_mbb and @uicflames).