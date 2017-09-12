UIC earns high marks on U.S. News ‘Best Colleges’ list

The University of Illinois at Chicago continues to earn national recognition as part of the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. UIC climbed five spots to No. 73 in the nation among the top public colleges and universities.

“The metrics used in the U.S. News undergraduate rankings do not adequately capture the unique strength of UIC – serving many first generation and Pell eligible students, as we remain true to our public purpose. Nevertheless, the academic quality and reputation of our faculty and programs and our commitment to excellence and achievement are recognized as we inch higher this year,” says UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis.

UIC tied with four other public universities including: Kansas State University, Oregon State University, University of Mississippi and University of Texas-Dallas.

Other 2018 highlights: UIC ranked among the top 100 for its undergraduate business program, ranked as an A-Plus School for B students, and ranked in the top 10 for ethnic diversity.

The rankings – which include data from more than 1,800 colleges and universities – are based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, as well as other factors, such as graduation and freshman retention rates.