UIC Electronic Visualization Lab featured in ‘Chicago New Media 1973-1992’ exhibit

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Electronic Visualization Laboratory (EVL) will be one of several centers featured in a new exhibit on computer-generated art to be held Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 at Gallery 400 on the UIC campus.

“Chicago New Media 1973–1992” illuminates the largely untold story of Chicago’s computer-based art and design legacy, and provides new historical understanding of the artists and organizations that contributed to digital art and technology in the latter half of the 20th century.

The exhibition will include art created at the time the EVL was founded in 1973 as a joint effort between UIC’s computer sciences department and the School of Art and Design, through EVL’s introduction of the CAVE automatic virtual environment in 1992.

A Nov. 1 symposium on the exhibit and computer-generated art will feature EVL co-founder Tom DeFanti, distinguished professor emeritus of computer science at UIC, and Dan Sandin, director emeritus, EVL. A demonstration of Sandin’s experiential artwork, “Particle Dreams in Spherical Harmonics,” will be held at UIC’s CAVE2 on Nov. 7.

The exhibition is part of Terra Foundation’s major citywide celebration of the unique and vital role Chicago plays as America’s crossroads of creativity and commerce. It is curated by VGA Gallery, an art organization devoted to video games and new media.

WHEN:

Symposium

Nov. 1, 2-4 p.m.

Reservations are free, but required.

Opening

Nov. 1., 5-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Gallery 400

400 S. Peoria St.

CAVE2 demo of Particle Dreams in Spherical Harmonics.

Nov. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

842 West Taylor St., Room 2036

Reservations are free, but required.